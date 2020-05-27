DENVER (CBS4) – Friends and family held a parade Wednesday for a Denver Reverend who recently returned home after being hospitalized for COVID-19. Reverend Terrence “Big-T” Hughes has been fighting the virus since March and was placed on a ventilator for several weeks.
After his release from the Veterans Affairs hospital in Aurora, Hughes rehabbed at the NeuroRestorative Medical Clinic in Littleton. Once at home, he was emotional as he expressed his gratitude.
“People were pulling on god from wherever place they was at and I believe God honored that,” said Reverend Hughes. “I don’t know why. I don’t know why. But I’m grateful.”
Reverend Hughes leads services at New Covenant Christian Church/Alpha Omega Ministries Disciples of Christ in Five Points.