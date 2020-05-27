



– There’s no telling how long music lovers will have to wait to see a live performance in the Mile High City. Venues remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so a Denver-based band decided to take their show on the road.

Wildermiss, a local indie rock group, has spent the last couple weeks performing shows on-demand.

“Our manager came up with it,” explained Emma Cole, lead singer of Wildermiss. “He was kind of joking at first, then he said, ‘Ok. Let’s see if there’s a trailer we can borrow.'”

Cole says the idea for on-demand shows came about after the band’s May gig at The Gothic was rescheduled. Cole and fellow musicians Joshua Hester, Seth Beamer and Caleb Thoemke once thought on-demand shows were a crazy idea, then the group became overwhelmed with bookings.

They planned to do 18 shows the trial weekend, but could only make it to 11. Inclement weather led the group to cancel, but the musicians would’ve kept playing if they could.

“We pull up in front of someone’s house to play in their front yard. We grab our guitars, jump on the stage, plug everything in and get going,” said Hester.

With their instruments towed on a trailer, the band will travel to your home and play live music at your request. Live gigs are the band’s main source of income. Wildermiss is charging $50 per song, but the fee could be dispersed among the listeners they attract.

“To us the cost felt right because of the traveling, all of the gear, the generator, renting a trailer. We were going from Arvada to Littleton, just to play one song,” said Cole.

What the band says they miss most about playing live are the crowds, but they view this opportunity as a way to connect with current fans and make new ones.

“People come out on their balconies. It’s a private show for whoever bought it, but it’s become a community thing too,” said Beamer.

“Very safely and socially distanced, neighbors will come out to their yards with masks on, and watch the show. They’re stoked about it,” added Cole.

Wildermiss plans to take a couple weeks off, as they await word of whether their planned gigs in other states will go on in June.

If people are interested in booking Wildermiss for an on-demand show, the band says to keep up with them on social media for updates.