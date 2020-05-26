ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Officials at Rocky Mountain National Park announced some parts of the park will reopen Wednesday. Any visitors should expected limited services.
Visitor centers will remain closed, but Trail Ridge Road will be open until Rainbow Curve on the east side of the park and Colorado River Trailhead on the west side.
Snowplows drivers are continuing their work on the roads and parking lots. Fall River Road will only be open to bicyclists and pedestrians.
About half of the sites at Moraine Park and Glacier Basin campgrounds will reopen on June 4. Aspenglen, Timber Creek and Longs Peak campgrounds will remain closed.
Park officials say they’re trying to implement a timed entry system to help increase park access by allowing visitors to plan their trip ahead of time.
Officials urge visitors to follow local, state and federal health guidelines.