VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) – Burton Snowboards announced a competition slated for March 1-6, 2021 has been canceled because of ongoing coronavirus pandemic concerns. The announcement came on Tuesday.
The 2021 Burton U.S. Open Snowboarding Championships were to be held at the Vail Mountain Resort.
“This was a difficult call to make since we’re so many months away from the next Burton U.S. Open, and we’re not sure what will be happening with the pandemic nine months from now,” said Burton CEO John Lacy. “After playing out multiple options for the 2021 event, we realized there is too much at stake due to the potential public health risk and the financial risk for Burton to invest millions in an event that could end up being cancelled.”
The company has held the event since 1983. Officials expect the event to return, but did not say when.