ELIZABETH, Colo. (CBS4) – A franchise owner of a gym in Elizabeth hoping to open this summer found themselves caught in a tough spot. The Anytime Fitness was about to have a grand opening when the pandemic hit.
Now, they’re doing their best to include extra safety measures.
“We’re looking around the country to other gyms that have opened and opened safely. What are they doing? what are they doing that’s successful?” said Michael Scaff, the owner.
He says they hope to open in June. Some gyms in Colorado are able to reopen with restrictions under county-specific variances.