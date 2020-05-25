DENVER (AP) – When Colorado’s Democrat-led Legislature returns to work Tuesday it will need to consider dozens of sacrifices brought on by the coronavirus. Economic fallout from the pandemic is forcing a 25% cut in next year’s general fund spending, with virtually every revenue source in free-fall decline.
Lawmakers are looking at drastic cuts to K-12 and higher education funding while seniors could lose tax breaks on their homes. The top priority is passing a balanced budget for the fiscal year starting July 1.
That will temper Gov. Jared Polis’ goal of delivering universally available health care and reducing its cost.
