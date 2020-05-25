



– After weeks of only serving takeout during the coronavirus pandemic, restaurants will finally be allowed to offer dine-in service across the state starting on Wednesday. Gov. Jared Polis made the announcement on Monday afternoon.

The guidelines say outdoor dine-in service is encouraged, but restaurants will need to obtain proper licensing and permits to expand patio seating. Indoor dine-in service can be held at 50% of the posted occupancy code limit with a max of 50 customers if specific requirements can be met. There will be no more than 8 people to a table and tables must be 6 feet apart. Customers must wear masks when they are not eating, and all workers must wear masks. Restaurants are also encouraged to provide a sign-in sheet to notify people if there’s a COVID-19 outbreak.

“We are still a long way from returning to normal, but these updates are a step in the right direction because Coloradans are doing a good job so far limiting our social interactions. If we can continue staying at home as much as possible, wearing face coverings and washing our hands when leaving the house, then we will be able to slow the spread of the virus while reigniting our economy. If not, it will cost lives, and the economic pain will also be worse,” Polis said in a prepared statement on Monday.

There are several other requirements that restaurants will have to meet in order to stay open. Polis called them “science-based guidelines.” See the full list of requirements.

“We’re glad to see that much of the feedback from the industry was integrated, including clarification around which types of establishments these guidelines apply to, clarification of social distancing guidelines between parties, practical guidance on gloves and handwashing, and more. We will be working with the industry to help them comply with these guidelines,” said Sonia Riggs, CEO of the Colorado Restaurant Association, in a statement on Sunday.

Bars do not fall under these guidelines and must remain closed until further notice, Polis said.