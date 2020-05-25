



A northern Colorado man is using empathy to give back to those facing tough times. Andy Thorne has lived in Laporte, a town of about 2,500 people, for about five years. He says he recognized the warmth of its people right away.

“They’ve had nothing but open arms. It’s the kind of place where you leave your doors unlocked at night time.”

That’s why when Thorne saw a growing need in the community during the COVID-19 pandemic he wanted to help. The idea came to him while doing some brainstorming with his family.

“I had seen one of those ‘Take a Book, Leave a Book’ stations and the idea just came to myself and my wife while we were discussing it. I said, ‘A little pantry like that would be a great idea!’” said Thorne.

He says the plan fell into place from there with a little elbow grease.

“I had some extra cabinets sitting in my garage and a little food so I decided on a whim, just threw it all together.”

For the past month, the Laporte Food Bank Station has sat outside his home on a neighboring bike path. He wanted to make it convenient to swing by and visit.

“Thus far, it’s just been nonperishable food items. We have everything in there from razor blades, shaving cream, feminine products. Everything in the health and wellness, shampoo, conditioner, diapers, formula, baby food.”

Those are the items people said they needed most, when he started a Facebook group to help gain support for the effort.

He also says it feels good to help. Not long ago, he was in a similar situation.

“I got hurt and needed some help, and there wasn’t a lot of it out there. And with the way our society is right now and how many people are out of work, they just need that little bit of a boost,” he said. “Even if it’s just one family that was going to not know where their next meal was can come get it and not have to worry and stress about it.”

Thorne says the pantry will be open for the foreseeable future for people to take what they need, and leave what they can. To learn how you can help, contact Thorne directly on Facebook.