DENVER (CBS4) – A second Kroger employee who worked at a King Soopers in Denver has died after contracting coronavirus. James Mckay worked at the grocery store located at 9th Avenue and Downing Street in the Capitol Hill neighborhood.
The union Mckay belonged to reported that he was sick with COVID-19. It’s not clear if he had other underlying health issues as well.
Mckay had been working at King Soopers since 2006.
Around a dozen employees who worked at the store were quarantined after testing positive. Last week employee Randy Narvaez also died.
The union called for all the employees at the store to be tested.
