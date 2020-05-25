Comments
GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – Greeley police arrested a wanted man who had an outstanding felony warrarnt. The arrest came after a “short standoff” with police at a home on Aspen Avenue.
On May 22, Police arrived and told Jose Magana-Ledezma, 27, they were there to arrest him. One officer grabbed Magana-Ledezma by the arm, but he pulled away and pulled out a large kitchen knife, police say.
The officers then retreated and called for a crisis negotiator.
After an undisclosed amount of time, Magana-Ledezma was arrested on warrants for aggravated robbery, obstruction of a police officer and unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon. He also faces two counts of first degree assault on a police officer.
