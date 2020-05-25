Comments
BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – A timeshare in Breckenridge is using UV light to keep units clean as parts of Colorado’s high country reopens. Breckenridge Grand Vacations partnered with the company Puro UV disinfection lighting.
The mobile technology claims to kill viruses and bacteria in a matter of minutes.
“Anywhere that it hits, it disinfects and these lights are proven to kill COVID (-19),” said Juli Rathke, a spokeswoman at Breckenridge Grand Vacations. “There’s been numerous studies that prove that UV zion pulse does in fact kill the COVID virus.”
The Puro UV lights are also being used to disinfect subway trains and buses in New York City. Breckenridge Grand Vacations hope to reopen June 1.