EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A variance request for El Paso County to open restaurant dining rooms was approved by state health officials on Saturday. The state included an additional requirement:
In each confined indoor space, in order to achieve 6 ft social distancing, the limit is 50% of the posted occupancy code limit ensuring a minimum [of] 28 square feet per person not to exceed more than 50 people at any given time.”
This variance request is effective immediately. For restaurants who are looking for technical assistance or guidance, call (719) 578-3167, or visit El Paso County Public Health’s website.
Read other takeaways from the variance request provided by the El Paso County Health Department:
Seating capacity
- All seating shall be structured so as to ensure a minimum of six feet between occupied seats at different tables.
- Groups seated together shall be limited to 10 people and must be from the same household or consistent social group.
Seating processes
- Facilities are required to take reservations. Walk-in reservations are also accepted.
- Restaurants are encouraged to record and maintain the following information for each table seated for twenty-one (21) days:
- Name and phone number of one adult in the party
- Table assignment
- Seating and departure times
- If maintained, such information shall be provided to Public Health only upon request if Public Health needs to notify others of a new COVID-19 outbreak.
- Seating at bar areas is not permitted unless a minimum of six-foot distancing between staff and customers can be maintained.
Common-use items and areas
- Multiple-use condiment containers are prohibited. Only single-use items may be provided.
- Buffets may not be self-serve by customers; only plated or carry-out delivery meals provided to customers by staff are allowed. Buffets must be at least six feet from any dining tables.
- Doorknobs, counter tops, bathrooms, handles, railings, and other high-touch areas shall be cleaned and disinfected every 2 hours.
Masks
- Employees who routinely or consistently come within six feet of other employees or customers must wear a cloth face covering over their noses and mouths, unless doing so would inhibit the employee’s health.
- Facilities must make every effort to provide employees with cloth face coverings.
The state health department says if the county see more than 715 cases in a two-week period, the variance will be rescinded.