By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – A cold and soggy Memorial Day Weekend storm produced snow in Colorado’s high country on Sunday with the snow level as low as 8,000 feet in some spots. The flakes started just after sunrise in areas around Steamboat Springs.

The snow caused some traffic issues along Highway 285 between Denver and Fairplay early Sunday afternoon. Higher up on Pikes Peak at 14,115 feet it was cold enough for the snow to accumulate with a temperature of 23°F at 3:30 pm.

The top of Pikes Peak on May 24, 2020. (credit: City of Colorado Springs)

While snow as falling in the mountains and foothills a few severe thunderstorms developed on the southeast plains. Hail covered the ground near Falcon for a brief time.

Hail covered the ground as a severe thunderstorm moved through the Falcon area. (credit: Matt Minnillo)

The cool and wet weather is expected to stick around into the day on Monday before a warmer and drier weather pattern settles into the state starting on Tuesday.

