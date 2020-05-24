



– Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods held off Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson in the much anticipated “The Match” on Sunday afternoon. Manning secured the victory with an easy 1-foot putt as he and his partner never trailed in the 18-hole made for TV golf match which raised money for COVID-19 relief.

All told, The Match raised $20 million entertained golf and sports fans while everybody anxiously anticipates the return of live sporting events.

Manning, who drove a cart which featured a Broncos logo and Colorado flag, was admittedly nervous in the beginning. But the former Broncos quarterback did drain two winning putts on the front 9 to help he and Woods build a 3 hole lead.

But the shot of the tournament came off the iron of Manning’s long time nemesis Tom Brady. On the 8th hole, Brady spun back an iron from over 100 yards making a birdie 4. Up until then, the former Patriots quarterback was struggling mightily.

The hole out seemed to give Brady and Mickelson new life and they cut the lead to 1-hole but were able to complete the comeback.

It was an interesting 4-some pitting the four intense rivals. Woods and Mickelson had a frosty relationship at times during the heydey of their career and Brady and Manning also faced off numerous times in the playoffs and big games. Despite the past friction between the four, fans got to see a lighter side of each and all four had a great time and were honored to have the opportunity to raise so much money for a great cause.

One of the more memorable moments came before The Match began when Manning was asked if he could have had a caddy, who would he have chosen. After some thought, Manning looked Brady’s way and said Bill Belichick. Manning thought having Brady’s former coach on the bag might have thrown the current Tampa Bay quarterback off his game. Then Peyton realized he himself didn’t have that much success against Belichick and maybe it would have been a great idea.