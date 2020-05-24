DENVER (CBS4) – Mother Nature gave a helping hand to firefighters with Evergreen Fire and Rescue on Sunday after lightning hit a tree and it caught on fire. The flames could be seen burning inside the trunk.
Crews hiked to the scene and used 500 feet of hose to knock down the flames. They also scraped a containment line around the tree.
Evergreen Fire says this is a good reminder to always call 911 if you see flames or smoke, even if the weather is cold and wet outside.
