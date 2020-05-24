CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Chris Spears
Filed Under:Evergreen Fire, Tree Fire

DENVER (CBS4) – Mother Nature gave a helping hand to firefighters with Evergreen Fire and Rescue on Sunday after lightning hit a tree and it caught on fire. The flames could be seen burning inside the trunk.

Lightning hit a tree in the foothills on Sunday. (credit: Evergreen Fire and Rescue)

Crews hiked to the scene and used 500 feet of hose to knock down the flames. They also scraped a containment line around the tree.

Evergreen Fire says this is a good reminder to always call 911 if you see flames or smoke, even if the weather is cold and wet outside.

