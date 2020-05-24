DENVER (CBS4) – It looks like Coloradans could soon be dining out again. After weeks of only serving takeout during the coronavirus pandemic, restaurants may finally be allowed to offer dine-in service across the state.

Colorado state health officials released new guidelines on Sunday detailing what precautions restaurants will have to take to allow indoor and outdoor dining. The guidelines say outdoor dine-in service is encouraged, but restaurants will need to obtain proper licensing and permits to expand patio seating.

Indoor dine-in service can be held at 50% of the posted occupancy code limit with a max of 50 customers if specific requirements can be met.

There are several requirements that restaurants will have to meet in order to stay open. The governor’s office has not given a specific date for when dine-in service will be allowed statewide. Officials said more details will be released on Monday.

“We’re glad to see that much of the feedback from the industry was integrated, including clarification around which types of establishments these guidelines apply to, clarification of social distancing guidelines between parties, practical guidance on gloves and handwashing, and more. We will be working with the industry to help them comply with these guidelines so they’re ready to open as soon as Gov. Jared Polis gives the green light,” said Sonia Riggs, CEO of the Colorado Restaurant Association, in a statement.