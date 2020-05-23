WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – A congregation threw a graduation parade to celebrate the class of 2020.

“I believe it’s a time that we need to celebrate big,” said Joel Sosa, a pastor at the Echo City Church. “I know it’s a hard time for everybody, unprecedented time, pandemic is crazy, but I believe we should praise each other now than we ever can.”

He was receiving calls from parents in his congregation, disappointed that due to the pandemic there would be no graduation for their students old and young.

Pastor Sosa saw this as an opportunity for fellowship.

“Let’s just put together a big ol’ parade, altogether for everyone who graduated from kindergarten to middle school going onto high school and high school going onto college and college going on to real life,” he said.

Loved ones, coming together at a social distance to cheer their graduates. One grandmother took a moment to express her gratitude to Sosa.

“She was just in tears and said, ‘Thank you for putting this together for us, because it was the first time I got to see my grandkids in three months,” he said.

They also turned it into a charity event, bringing donations for kids in need.

“The Echo City Church is such an incredible church and they came out and celebrated big,” said Sosa.