Comments
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Two Teller County Sheriff’s deputies are on leave following an officer-involved shooting Friday night. Deputies responded to County Road 94 and Trail Creek Road for a suspicious person.
Deputies say the person matched the description of a person wanted for felony menacing. They say the suspect pointed a gun at the deputies.
They ordered the suspect to drop it, but the suspect did not listen, they say.
One deputy shot, hitting the suspect. They were taken to the hospital. No deputies were hurt.
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.