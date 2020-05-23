WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Weld County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Nathan Lopez, 34, who they suspect of impersonating an officer. A couple called police to report an incident on Thursday.
They reportedly told deputies a black Dodge Charger ran a red light, nearly hitting them at the intersection of 65th avenue and 37th Street. The vehicle then followed them back to their home, they say.
Police say the couple confronted Lopez, of Brighton. He allegedly told them he was an undercover Weld County Sheriff’s deputy who was also working with the FBI.
The couple told police Lopez repeatedly pounded his fist into the dashboard, and spoke to someone inside the car, but they couldn’t see anyone themselves.
He left after the couple threatened to call police.
On Friday, deputies found Lopez driving on Weld County Road 14 1/2. They tried to stop him, but they say he fled and a chase ensued down U.S. 85. Deputies ended the chase.
They say he later crashed with another vehicle near Tucson Street and 168th Avenue in Brighton.
They do not believe he is connected to other police impersonations in Eaton, Greeley and other areas in northern Colorado during the stay-at-home phase of the coronavirus response.