GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado State Patrol officers are investigating a death on the side of Interstate 70 near New Castle in Garfield County. They say a 32-year-old woman came out of an RV while it was traveling east on I-70.
Investigators say the woman was not hit by any vehicle, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Further details about the situation were not released. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is encouraged to call the Colorado State Patrol at 970-945-6198.