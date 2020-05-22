REOPENING COLORADOWhen you can once again experience the beauty of the mountain passes
CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Chicago News, Colorado News

DENVER (CBS4)– An emergency room nurse in Colorado is back home after fighting the coronavirus in one of the nation’s hotspots: the Cook County Jail in Chicago. Kyle Mullica spent five weeks at the jail, working 12-hour shifts, five days a week.

(credit: Kyle Mullica)

A total of 94 detainees have COVID-19 at the jail, along with 77 officers and employees.

Overall more than 330 employees previously tested positive.

(credit: CBS)

Mullica said it was tough to leave his wife and three young children but he had a calling.

“I have a 6-year-old, 4-year-old and 1-year-old. We really talk to them a lot about when you have the opportunity to help somebody you should help them,” said Mullica. “And I feel like it’s you need to walk that walk.”

(credit: Kyle Mullica)

Thankfully he was able to stay healthy while working in the jail.

Comments

Leave a Reply