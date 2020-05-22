DENVER (CBS4)– An emergency room nurse in Colorado is back home after fighting the coronavirus in one of the nation’s hotspots: the Cook County Jail in Chicago. Kyle Mullica spent five weeks at the jail, working 12-hour shifts, five days a week.
A total of 94 detainees have COVID-19 at the jail, along with 77 officers and employees.
Overall more than 330 employees previously tested positive.
Mullica said it was tough to leave his wife and three young children but he had a calling.
“I have a 6-year-old, 4-year-old and 1-year-old. We really talk to them a lot about when you have the opportunity to help somebody you should help them,” said Mullica. “And I feel like it’s you need to walk that walk.”
Thankfully he was able to stay healthy while working in the jail.