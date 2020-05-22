Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver Chalk Art Festival is moving online, just weeks after the in-person event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Chalk Art Festival will be virtual June 6-7.
Dozens of Colorado-based artists will share their chalk art creations on Larimer Square’s social media during the event.
The Larimer Arts Association made the decision to cancel the in-person event last month. It typically draws thousands of people to the streets of Larimer Square. This is the 18th year for the event.