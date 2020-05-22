BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — The Boulder County Board of Health is extending the order requiring face masks in public through the end of June. Adults and teens in Boulder County will continue to be required to wear face coverings in public — when it’s not possible to stay six feet away from others.
“Wearing face coverings in public is one way for our community to help stop the spread while allowing us to reopen our economy; I want to thank our community for taking this seriously,” said Jeff Zayach, Boulder County Public Health executive director.
“While the Order does not require children under age 12 to wear a mask, it is expected that parents will encourage and supervise their use for their children older than three years old,” officials stated.
“It’s important to remember that maintaining six feet or more distance between each other, in conjunction with masking and handwashing, is still the primary way to prevent the spread of this disease,” stated.
The order does include exceptions, including people working alone in an office, anyone whose health would be negatively impacted by wearing a face covering (including mental health impacts), children aged 12 years and younger, and first responders, under certain circumstances.
Details of the Public Health Order are available at www.boco.org/covid-19.