BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Brighton police have arrested all three suspects wanted for a shooting at a house party in February. The investigation stretched all the way to Massachusetts where Bobbie Blake, 18 of the Denver metro area, was arrested in Brewster.

He’s the last suspect arrested in the shooting that wounded five. That shooting happened at a home near Weld County Road 2 and Starr Lane on Feb. 29.

Officers found the five wounded people when they arrived on scene.

Based on witness statements, with the help of the public and a Denver area gang task force, Eugene Jaszcyk, 17 of Denver, was identified as a suspect in March.

Denver police, with assistance from the FBI’s Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force, arrested him on March 10. Jaszcyk is charged as an adult with five counts of attempted first-degree murder.

A second suspect was identified as Jerimiah Peterson, 17 of Aurora. Weld County deputies, Aurora police and that FBI task force arrested him May 5.

During a search of his home, detectives found a number of firearms and evidence tying Peterson to several unsolved crimes in the metro area.

Peterson is charged as adult with five counts of attempted first-degree murder related to the house party shootings.

Detectives determined Blake flew to Massachusetts after the shootings and asked for a nationwide extradition for him on five counts of attempted first degree murder. He was arrested Thursday in by Brewster police.

“These three young men perpetrated a senseless act of violence that will forever change the lives of their victims,” Weld County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Sgt. Aaron Walker said in a news release. “By providence, all their victims are alive today to see justice served.”