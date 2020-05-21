GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – A Highlands Ranch teenager was booked in to the Weld County Jail less than an hour after he was released from the same facility. Weld County Sheriff Steve Reams said Nathanial Neisler, 18, was arrested 45 minutes after his initial release from jail on suspicion of first-degree criminal trespass of a vehicle.
According to a release from Reams, Neisler broke in to a vehicle at the Weld County Motor Pool and stole $2.08 from inside. He allegedly told responding officers he stole the money to use on a pay phone.
Apporoximately 45 minutes before, Neisler was released from the jail facility in Greeley after being held on suspicion of driving more than 40 mph over a speed limit on Thursday morning in Platteville.
Following his second arrest, Neisler was returned to the Weld County Jail where he was rebooked without bond, pending first appearance in court.