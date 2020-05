Vail Announces Plans To Reopen Resort Activities In Late June Or Early JulyA letter from CEO Rob Katz to employees announced that Vail Resorts will work toward an opening in roughly a month.

Unemployment Claims Decline In Colorado, Payouts Still HistoricRegular unemployment claims declined for a fifth straight week last week.

Nathanial Neisler Arrested 45 Minutes After Being Released From Weld County JailA Highlands Ranch teenager was booked in to the Weld County Jail less than an hour after he was released from the same facility. Katie Johnston reports.

Reopening Colorado: See Which National Parks In The State Are Allowing Visitors AgainColorado's national parks, monuments and historic sites are starting to reopen, often in phases.

ESPN Has Named The Denver Broncos As One Of Four Finalists For Sports Humanitarian Team Of The YearThe Denver Broncos have been named a finalist for sports humanitarian team award.

A Man Is Behind Bars In Pueblo After An Illegal Marijuana Grow Was Found In His HomeA man from Miami is in jail after detectives found an illegal marijuana grown inside his home.

