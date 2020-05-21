ERIE, Colo (CBS4) – Police in Erie are asking people to be on the lookout for an armed and dangerous 29-year-old man suspected in a series of crimes over the past week. Kersey Miller is suspected of throwing a Molotov cocktail into the window of a home, in addition to other crimes.

Last Friday police believe Miller shot at and damaged a vehicle with a BB or pellet gun. That happened in the Erie Highlands area.

On Saturday there an assault that authorities believe Miller was responsible for. They say it happened behind the Erie Post Office at 150 Wells Street. A man attacked another man and then drove off in a stolen vehicle. Two days later the victim in that case was sleeping in their home and woke up when the Molotov cocktail that was thrown inside caused a loud bang and a fire. The suspect got away in the same stolen car, which was later recovered by police. Police also believe that car was driven by Miller.

Police say they’ve been in contact with the suspect but so far haven’t been able to locate and arrest him. Anyone who sees him is asked to call them at 303-441-4444. Miller is described as being 6-foot-1 with brown hair and eyes and should not be approached if he is spotted, police say.