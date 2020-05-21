A Boulder Teacher Rode 85 Miles To Visit All 13 Of Her StudentsA third grade teacher at Boulder County Day School rode 85 miles on her bike to visit all of her students.

Summit County Asks State For Variance, Announces Reopening PlansSummit County has petitioned the State of Colorado for a variance to reopen businesses in their county.

Two New Testing Sites Will Open At Walmarts In Aurora And WestminsterWalmart has partnered with the eTrueNorth lab, along with state and local officials, to provide two new drive-through testing sites in two Denver suburbs.

Vail Announces Plans To Reopen Resort Activities In Late June Or Early JulyA letter from CEO Rob Katz to employees announced that Vail Resorts will work toward an opening in roughly a month.

Unemployment Claims Decline In Colorado, Payouts Still HistoricRegular unemployment claims declined for a fifth straight week last week.

Nathanial Neisler Arrested 45 Minutes After Being Released From Weld County JailA Highlands Ranch teenager was booked in to the Weld County Jail less than an hour after he was released from the same facility. Katie Johnston reports.

