DENVER (CBS4)– DENVER (CBS) – Denver Public Schools reports 86% district-wide attendance the first week of May. DPS says about 72% of students engaged online, and the district believes that number is likely an underestimate. However, many teachers say this data isn’t reflective of how much learning is actually happening.

“If I hear from a kid, I mark them present, so I’m skewing that data. My understanding was that we have to have contact with the family. That’s how I interpreted the attendance policy. There hasn’t been any real clarification,” said Arielle Walker, 3rd grade teacher and DCTA Union Representative.

Walker says online engagement is something DPS is working to define. According to DPS, some teachers may require a completed assignment or video participation.

Another DPS teacher was told that if a student attempts 1 question out of 10, the student classifies as being engaged. This teacher disagrees, saying two sentences should not count as engaging in classwork. She also says it’s obvious that some parents are completing the assignments for her students.

DPS teachers tell CBS4 some of their students stopped participating or attempting assignments, because they know they wouldn’t be penalized.

“When I got the final word that their grades couldn’t be deducted, it blew the steam out of me,” said Walker.

Walker says the only real accountability falls on the parents, but not every kitchen has turned into a classroom. Many parents aren’t equipped to help the students who need it the most.

“It’s about equity. There are parents who are sitting there with their kids, and the expectation is that my students are doing the same thing. I haven’t heard from one family in over nine weeks. Their child can’t read,” said Walker. “I have one 3rd grader whose responsibility is to watch her siblings every day. Her mom straight up said to me, ‘She can’t do your work. I’m working. She’s the babysitter.’ I check in with that kid every day. Is she doing my work? No, but I mark her present.”

In a statement to CBS4 from DPS: “Since the shift to remote learning, teachers, students and families have been juggling a tremendous amount. In this new learning environment, we have exercised patience and flexibility – knowing students have varied circumstances – while also providing resources to support teachers. Our primary goal has been to encourage engagement and continued learning, knowing that nothing can replace the in-person teaching we are all accustomed to.”

Teachers say it’s hard to focus on a student’s progress, when they’re so concerned about their safety. Walker hasn’t heard from several students or their families since remote learning started.

“There are a lot of teachers that are in this predicament. Honestly as teachers, our concern right now isn’t them doing their work. Our concern is their well-being,” said Walker, “I have three students I haven’t been able to contact and that’s killing me right now. Are they safe? Are they ok?”

Teachers are mandatory reporters. The Department of Human Services isn’t receiving fewer calls concerning child welfare because there’s less abuse, there are just few people around children to report it.

DPS plans to have a combination of in-person and remote learning next school year. Teachers fear the impact of empty seats in virtual classrooms will hurt students long after Fall.

“I’m now sending kids on to the next grade and they won’t be prepared. That’s going to happen in every school in Denver,” said Walker.

In a statement to CBS4 from DPS: “We are on developing specific plans to address any gaps in learning when students return in the fall along with additional support for student success in major content areas of the next grade-level. We do not expect students to come back fully prepared after major disruptions to our lives in this current health crisis, and intentional efforts to bring students of all grade levels up to speed will be implemented.”