(CBS4) — Some of Colorado’s favorite stars are taking the stage to support music industry workers across the state. “Banding Together: A Concert for the Colorado Music Relief Fund,” will feature The Avett Brothers, Big Head Todd & The Monsters, Brandi Carlile, Dave Matthews, The Lumineers, Michael Franti, Nathaniel Rateliff, Rodrigo y Gabriela, Sam Bush, The String Cheese Incident, and many more.
The first hour of the virtual event will be broadcast on CBS4 on Saturday starting at 6 p.m. The entire three-hour program will be streamed on CBSN Denver and aired on 97.3 KBCO from 6-9 p.m.
“People across the world can tune into the three-hour event to watch performances and storytelling by musicians, crew members, industry members, and Colorado personalities,” organizers stated.
“Coloradans have a history of coming together during times of crisis, and now more than ever, we are looking toward music and art to find comfort during this difficult time,” said Gov. Jared Polis.
The event will be Presented by Breckenridge Brewery. Bret Saunders, Morning Show host for 97.3 KBCO and Jim Benemann, CBS4 anchorman, will host the event. More information and details on how to watch can be found on the CMRF website
Donate here to help support Colorado’s music industry.
Applications for the Colorado Music Relief Fund will open on May 28, 2020 at http://comusicrelief.org/.
