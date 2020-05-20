BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The coronavirus pandemic has no doubt had an impact on college revenues everywhere, and some had feared that it would guarantee a tuition hike, however that will not be the case this 2020-2021 school year for students in the University of Colorado system. The CU Board of Regents voted 8-1 to approve a 0% tuition hike.
Students entering the CU system will not only pay the same tuition as those who entered in 2019 and 2018, but it will be locked in for 4 years. Currently, the Regents estimated tuition for an in-state student in the School of Arts and Sciences costs about $12,500 a year.
Though tuition has stayed the same, some student fees have changed around the four CU campuses. CU Denver student fees went up $90, while CU Boulder students actually went down by $34.
In addition to these changes, the board also suspended merit increases for the fiscal year 2021.