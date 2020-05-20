LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) — They may to have to do some rearranging at the Grande Station on Main Street in Littleton, if they want to meet the requirements to reopen this summer.

Owner Kurt Fischer showed CBS4’s Rick Sallinger what they may have to do if the tables are to be separated by required distances in order to have dining at tables.

“That’s eight feet, that’s quite a distance so we lost four seats in that bench there.”

Normally they can seat 106 people inside and out. That may go down to 36, if tables are required to be eight feet apart.

Fischer demonstrated the problem: “This whole center would be more or less a dance floor we have nothing to do with it with the center there.”

So they’ve come up with an idea. Put up plastic dividers between closer tables with the menu written on them.

“Every time a guest dines we can sanitize it, the menu and table and start from scratch,” Fischer said.

But will the governor go for that?

The Grand Station owner offered an invitation to Gov. Jared Polis.

“I’d love for him to come here, there’s a lot of small restaurants and it’s tough,” he said.

There are a lot of places to dine on Main Street — including Born2Bake. Its sign advertises its creativity.

Owner Neal Gattas acknowledged, “It’s going to require a lot of creativity, I think, for everyone, for all of us. But we’re Coloradans.”

They may have to remove some tables inside and move them further apart outside, but the offerings sure look good.

The City of Littleton has proposed shutting down Main Street on weekends so that the restaurants can have more room for tables outside.

The Tri-County Health Department has set certain conditions that the city is now trying to meet.