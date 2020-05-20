DENVER (CBS4)– Denver International Airport is one of two airports in the country where United Airlines is launching “United CleanPlus.” It’s a program that includes increased measures to sanitize and disinfect surfaces before passengers board the airplane.
At United Airlines gates and waiting areas in terminals, there will be Clorox products like sanitizing wipes for passengers. Touchless kiosks and sneeze guards are also in place, along with a requirement for all passengers and crew to wear face masks.
“Safety has always been our top priority, and right now in the midst of an unprecedented crisis, it’s our singular customer focus,” said United CEO, Scott Kirby, in a video message to customers. “We recognize that COVID-19 has brought cleanliness and hygiene standards to the front of customers’ minds when making travel decisions, and we’re not leaving a single stone unturned in our pursuit to better protect our customers and employees.”
Enhanced cabin sanitization measures are also being developed, including electrostatic spraying, which will happen before every flight starting this June.
Beginning May 22, United will introduce an “all in one” economy snack bag which includes a wrapped sanitizer wipe, an 8.5 oz. bottled water, a Stroopwafel and a package of pretzels.
The other United hub utilizing these measures is Chicago.