Colorado Weather: Not As Hot, But Fire Danger RemainsNot as hot for Wednesday but, strong winds will return as the day goes on.

With Packed Creek Banks, Coloradans Asked To 'Take This Virus Seriously'As the weather warms up, Coloradans are hitting the creeks and rivers to cool off, and get some fresh air.

Denver's First 90 Degree Day Of The Year Sets A RecordThe first 90 degree heat of the season for Denver and the Front Range was enough to break a record. The heat also helped pose a threat for isolated thunderstorms.

Teenage Girl Who Got Stuck On A Rock Rescued From Clear CreekThe girl apparently caught a rock in the middle of the stream and stopped her downstream progress, but could not get herself out of the creek. She was uninjured.