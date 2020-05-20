WEATHER ALERTRed Flag Warning in effect for much of Colorado until 9 p.m.
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– A section of Boulder Creek has been closed after too many people crowded into the water on Tuesday and didn’t practice social distancing. City officials closed off an area near Eban G Fine Park.

In the last three weeks, a total of 66 citations have been issued in regards to the creek.

Boulder has also closed all park land north of the creek path.

