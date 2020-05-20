Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– A second shipment of the experimental anti-viral drug remdesivir is coming to Colorado. It will be distributed to five hospital systems and independent hospitals across the state.
The Colorado State Unified Command Group received 1,720 doses of the drug that will be distributed in proportion to the number of COVID-19 cases. Those hospitals include: Banner Health, Centura Health, HealthONE, Boulder Community Hospital, Children’s Hospital Colorado, Denver Health, SCL, UCHealth.
The FDA has issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for use of remdesivir for the treatment of hospitalized COVID-19 patients.