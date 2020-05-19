Comments
DENVER (AP) – The U.S. Forest Service has announced that the purchase of land around Colorado’s Sweetwater Lake is among its top 10 acquisition priorities for 2021. The Colorado Sun reports the agency’s list ranked the purchase in Garfield County ninth among 36 land acquisition projects. The Sweetwater Lake property is the largest request on the Forest Service’s $87.1 million list of priority projects.
DENVER (AP) – The U.S. Forest Service has announced that the purchase of land around Colorado’s Sweetwater Lake is among its top 10 acquisition priorities for 2021. The Colorado Sun reports the agency’s list ranked the purchase in Garfield County ninth among 36 land acquisition projects. The Sweetwater Lake property is the largest request on the Forest Service’s $87.1 million list of priority projects.
The agency requested $8.5 million from the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund, which is supported by offshore drilling royalty payments. Congress allocated $495 million from the fund for 2020, the largest distribution in 17 years.
(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)