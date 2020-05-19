Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Hundreds of janitors and other members of the Service Employees Union rallied in downtown Denver, demanding better wages, improved health care benefits and stepped-up safety protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Janitors are essential employees and the Service Employees International Union Local 105 IS currently negotiating a contract extension.
Janitors drove around three buildings for a car rally as other members made their case from sidewalks along 18th & California Streets.
The janitors said they wanted to bring awareness to their struggles as workers who keep communities clean, sanitized and safe.