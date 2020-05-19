Ceal Barry Retiring: Former Women’s Basketball Coach Leaving CU After 37 YearsCeal Barry will retire from coaching with 427 wins on the Buffs sideline making her the winningest coach among all sports in school history.

When Baseball Returns, Jon Gray Will Be Focusing On His FastballJon Gray, who is currently in Arizona, estimated he would need about three weeks of a modified spring training in order to be ready for a return to baseball.

Prosecutor: Former Broncos Receiver Cody Latimer Pistol-Whipped AcquaintanceFormer Denver Broncos wide receiver Cody Latimer allegedly beat an acquaintance with a handgun Friday night in addition to firing the weapon, a prosecutor alleged during a court hearing Monday.

Former Bronco Cody Latimer Arrested In Douglas CountyDouglas County Sheriff's deputies arrested former Denver Bronco wide receiver early Saturday morning.

Times For Three Of Four Broncos Preseason Games AnnouncedTimes have been announced for three of the Denver Broncos' four preseason games ahead of the 2020 season. A fourth date has not yet been announced.

Missy Franklin Leaning Into Lessons From Therapy While In Lockdown In ColoradoFive-time Olympic gold medalist Missy Franklin's mental health battles are in the past, but she says lessons like that from her therapist are still helping her in lockdown.