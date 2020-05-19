Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – An inmate accused of attacking and injuring seven Denver Sheriff’s deputies is out on a personal recognizance bond. David Canas Flores was originally arrested on May 16 for first degree criminal trespass.
DENVER (CBS4) – An inmate accused of attacking and injuring seven Denver Sheriff’s deputies is out on a personal recognizance bond. David Canas Flores was originally arrested on May 16 for first degree criminal trespass.
During his arrest, deputies say he attacked them by punching and kicking them in the intake area. The Denver Sheriff’s Fraternal Order of Police shared images of bruises one deputy sustained, while others reportedly had broken bones and concussions.
Canas Flores was also injured and examined by medical experts. The sheriff’s department says he was subsequently held for second degree assault on a peace officer.
Michael Britton, the vice president of the Denver Sheriff’s Fraternal Order of Police, said attacks like Saturday’s are one of several things bringing down deputies’ morale.