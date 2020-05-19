ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4)– An Arvada woman is asking Gov. Jared Polis and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment officials to ease restrictions surrounding coronavirus inside long-term living facilities. She hopes that she may soon be able to once again hug her mother.

Kathryn Kelderman is 90 years old and residing in assisted living. Her daughter, Crystelle Bodycomb, speaks about her mother with concern.

“She’s heartbroken because she’s not understanding why she can’t leave her room.”

She says her mother feels she’s done something wrong, “She told me this morning she’s not worth much and I should forget about her.”

And that, she confesses, breaks her heart.

With her permission, CBS4 accompanied her to visit her mother through a window.

Kathryn asked, “What can I do for you?” With her daughter replying, “Nothing mom, what can I do for you?”

Crystelle hasn’t hugged her mother in eight weeks.

From inside the assisted living facility Kathryn asked, “Come on, what’s it going to hurt to have other people in the room? We can’t talk to each other, what’s wrong with that?”

Crystelle’s point is poignant, “We’re not thinking about their mental health, only that COVID-19 doesn’t reach them.”

And so for now, mother and daughter meet through a window.

“I love you,” Crystelle told her mother.

She hopes, “That I don’t have to wait another 8-10 weeks to hug my mom.”

Becky Monday, speaking for the long-term living facility, said she wishes Crystelle could come in and hug her mother, but Colorado rules now allow only essential personnel inside. Residents are allowed to go out, but only for visits such as doctor appointments.

Kathryn and others are permitted to leave their apartments within the facility but cannot gather in groups. Monday says she has received no guidance from the state on when the rules may be lifted.