DENVER (CBS4)– A U.S. Magistrate Judge ruled that the Loveland man, arrested after the FBI found pipe bombs in his home, will remain in federal custody until he gets a mental health evaluation.
Bradley Bunn was arrested earlier this month. He faces charges of possessing illegal, destructive devices.
He had also previously testified at the state Capitol against the Red Flag law.
The defense said Bunn had mental health issues from his time serving in Iraq and his bark is worse than his bite.