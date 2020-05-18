Comments
LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – A Colorado woman is out of jail after being arrested in Hawaii for violating the state’s mandatory 14-day quarantine for travelers.
Police arrested Tara Trunfio, 23 of Littleton, Saturday at a home in Kula on the Island of Maui.
Investigators say she acknowledged the quarantine but failed to comply.
Police put out a bulletin for her arrest, posting it to social media. More than 300,000 people saw the post, some 5,000 made comments, some positive, some negative.
Trufino was arrested early Saturday morning after getting a call about a woman refusing to leave a property.
She was arrested on two counts.