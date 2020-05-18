(CBS4) – A 23-year-old woman from Colorado was arrested in Hawaii over the weekend after police say she failed to comply with the state’s mandatory 14-day quarantine for travelers, a rule put in place to curb the spread of coronavirus. Tara Trunfio was arrested on Saturday at a home in Kula on the island of Maui.
Hawaii authorities have been cracking down on visitors who defy the quarantine. Authorities said Trufino signed a form acknowledging the state’s quarantine rules after she arrived but then didn’t act according to them. Trufino is one of several people who have been arrested.
Travelers in quarantine aren’t allowed to leave hotel rooms or residences for any reason except medical emergencies. Hotel guests don’t receive housekeeping services and must arrange for food to be delivered to them.
Lawmakers have been struggling with how to enhance enforcement of the quarantine as people keep arriving to Hawaii. Last Thursday, 252 visitors and 318 residents arrived, according to the Hawaii Tourism Authority. During the same time last year, nearly 30,000 passengers arrived in the tourism-dependent state daily.
