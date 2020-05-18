Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Aurora have arrested a man who allegedly shot a Waffle House employee who confronted him for not wearing a face mask. Kelvin Watson faces charges of attempted first-degree murder.
The shooting happened last Thursday night at the Waffle House on Mississippi Avenue west of Interstate 225.
The employee was rushed to the hospital and then recovered at home.