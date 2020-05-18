Comments
ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – Students at the College of International Esthetics, Inc. were notified the school would not reopen under a current public health order. In a letter, officials told the students the school would have to permanently close.
“We are not able to do face to face procedures and the client must wear a facial mask. The main area the college education is focused on is the face,” Arlene Malay, the college’s owner, stated in the letter.
There are currently 87 students enrolled at the college. They were told they would be contacted about their financial status and education transcripts.