DENVER (CBS4) – A group of motorcyclists drove to the State Capitol building in Denver on Sunday as part of a Reopen Colorado rally. The rally was organized by Coloradan John Tiegen.
The rally is expected to be peaceful, and Tiegen asked anyone who attends to not open carry a firearm. He hopes the rally will help Coloradans remember what Memorial Day stands for and send a message to Gov. Jared Polis about letting people resume working.
A crowd of other drivers awaited them at the steps of the capitol and in a nearby parking lot.
The rally is expected to last until 2 p.m.