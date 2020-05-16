PLATTEVILLE, Colo. (CBS4)- Sarah Trout has been a kindergarten teacher at Platteville Elementary for 12 years, but this year would prove to be unlike any other.

“We went to school one day and said ‘bye’ like we would be back, and then didn’t ever get to go back,” she said.

Like many teachers Trout spent the past few months teaching her students through remote learning.

“Honestly, it’s been super emotional. It’s been a learning experience, it’s been something I’ve never ever experienced in my teaching career,” she said.

Trout wasn’t content with simply checking in with her students electronically.

“I sent them letters in the mail so they could get cards for me. I had students send me cards back, dropped me off messages on my front door.”

She would venture out as well, connecting with her students while social distancing.

“I would go deliver supplies to their house… writing paper. I would write messages on their sidewalk telling them that I missed them with hearts.”

To end the school year, she held a graduation parade, making sure each student got a special send off to the first grade.

“I just wanted to tell them all how proud I was to be their teacher and to be involved in their families,” she said.

Saying goodbye, but knowing the next time they meet, will be even sweeter.

“It’s hard, but usually I make a pretty good connection with the kids and they all come by the next year, when the bell rings to go home, I’ll have like, three or four kids in my room hugging me.”

Platteville is special for Trout. Not only has she spent her entire career there, but she attended kindergarten there as well.