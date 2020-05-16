DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis signed three executive orders surrounding elections and ballots. The orders help ensure ballot access and elections process.
One order allows for in-person signature gathering with guidelines that abide by a coronavirus disaster emergency declaration, as well as gives the Secretary of State authority to create temporary rules for issue petitions to be received and returned over mail and email.
Another order allows registered electors to sign petitions for unaffiliated or independent candidates without a petition circulator present, temporarily.
The third order was extended to limit contact between people for 2020 elections. The order clarifies elections as a critical government function.
“Protecting our democracy, access to the ballot and making sure citizens can qualify ballot measures and can qualify as candidates to run for office during this time is critical,” said Polis.
Earlier this week, Polis reiterated his position on mail-in ballots and mail voting and why it remains so popular in Colorado. He said that he hopes the method will continue to spread across the states that aren’t currently using mail-in ballots.
