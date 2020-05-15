DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis is calling on the federal government to include ski resorts in the Paycheck Protection Program. He’s working with other states where skiing is popular to make sure they have access to relief funds, too.

Because ski resorts are a seasonal business they were initially left out.

Polis also wants to make sure that ski resorts will be able to open operations back up in the fall.

“We want our ski resorts to be there in full force for next season — if the numbers hold up very few that have snow might be open in a limited way in June — but we really want to be there for next fall and next winter, and I really encourage the federal government working with Republican and Democratic governors who live in states that are fortunate enough to have skiing … we want to make sure that Congress changes the Paycheck Protection Program so that ski resorts with the nature of their seasonal workforce can be eligible, can stay in business, can stay viable, and are healthy to open next year,” Polis said.