Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say they are looking for the public’s help finding the person who stabbed and killed Ramon Perez last weekend. It happened Saturday night in an alley on the 900 block of South Federal Boulevard. The 900 block of South Federal Boulevard runs between West Tennessee and West Kentucky avenues and contains several businesses, primarily restaurants and auto parts and repair stores.
Perez was 55.
Anyone with information about Perez’s death is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.