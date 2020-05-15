



– This is the time of year when farmers markets traditionally start opening in Colorado. They are considered essential businesses so they will be open this summer. You can expect some changes, though. Some markets are putting in online ordering so you can pay and get curbside delivery.

We know for many shoppers it’s about the experience as much as the fresh produce. People want to interact with the farmers and ranchers providing their food.

We’ve put together a short list of the myriad farmers markets available along the Front Range as well as resources to find them throughout the state.

As we get closer to opening dates, it’s a good idea to double check on the market open hours and rules.

South Pearl Farmers Market

Denver

Sundays 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

May 17-November 15

The market plans to have more than 100 vendors featuring produce, prepared food and flowers. The changes include increase space between booths, defined entrances for booths so only two pople are allowed in eacah vendor booth.

You won’t find music, seating or kids activities for now.

southpearlstreet.com/farmers-market/

Colorado Springs Farmer’s Markets

Wednesdays 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

May 20-October 14

Saturdays 8 a.m.- 2 p.m.

May 23-October 10

Sundays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m

May 24-September 30

Thursdays 3 p.m – 7 p.m

June 4-August 27

The Colorado Springs Farmer’s Markets has four locations opening starting in May and running into the fall. There are dozens of vendors at each location.

Fort Collins Farmers Market

Sundays 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

May 24-Mid November

Wednesdays 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

June17-September

Saturdays

June 20-September

The Fort Collins Farmers Market brags it is the oldest farmers market cooperate in Colorado, serving up fresh produce and locally produced crafts. It has three locations that open the next few weeks and stay open until the fall.

Golden Farmers Market

Saturdays 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

June 6-October 3

The Golden Farmers Market plans to open May 30. The Golden Chamber is working with Jefferson County as well monitoring recommendations from the CDC and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Expect to find social distancing and you need to wear a mask when visiting the market.

Loveland Farmers Market

Sundays 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Opens June 7

The City of Loveland says it has designed the market to be safer this year in part by asking shoppers to wear masks and they will not be allowed to handle any products.

All prepared food will be to-go. There will not be any seating or tables available for socializing in the market area. Booths will be six to eight feet apart and the market will have a one-way flow.

cityofloveland.org/departments/parks-recreation/events-promotions/farmers-market

Frederick Finale Fridays & Frederick Market

Fridays 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

June 12, June 26, July 17, July 31, August 14, August 28, September 25

The market warns shoppers to make sure to check its website and social media for any possible changes to dates because of COVID-19. The market focuses on local producers and connecting the community with them.

https://www.frederickco.gov/241/Finale-Fridays-Frederick-Market

Additional Resources

Colorado Proud lists markets by the day of the week. Also, see the Colorado Proud map of markets

Denver.org has a list of Denver Farmers Market. There’s also a statewide list at cofarmersmarkets.org.