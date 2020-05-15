



– The coronavirus crisis has offered a chance for some to reinvent themselves. Distillers are making hand sanitizer and seamstresses are making masks. The challenges of the pandemic planted a seed for a part-time gardener in Englewood.

“This to me is like living art,” said Margaret Williams.

Flowers with vibrant colors, intricate designs; Margaret was in her element.

“I really love everything about gardening,” she told CBS4’s Kathy Walsh.

And this season, Margaret’s bliss has blossomed. COVID-19 has put her job as a marketing consultant for nonprofit arts organizations on hold.

But Margaret’s gardening business has grown.

“I can bring people joy in a whole different way,” she explained.

Planting is part of it. But, in late April, another idea took root.

Margaret found herself offering to deliver plants to older friends and those at risk for the coronavirus.

“Then the light bulb came up of ‘Oh my goodness, everybody wants this and needs this that enjoys their garden,'” she said.

So she launched www.thegroundedgardener.com and through word of mouth and a little marketing she’s already had 30 delighted customers.

“The last place I want to go is to a big box store or even a garden center right now,” said Sandi Linger as Margaret dropped off an array of annuals.

Margaret feels good about filling a need and adding to her income. She realizes this may be a one-season situation, but that’s okay if it means the pandemic has passed.